A day before, Sanheim had said this about his maturation: ``It’s just something that’s really developed in my game. Before, I was just jumping just to jump. And be offensive. And go in basically every time that I could. Now, I’m a lot smarter in putting myself in better situations. Understanding when is the right time. When I’m not going to get caught. And if I am going to get caught, I have an exit strategy of how I am going to get in and how I’m going to get out.’’