The Flyers will be eliminated from the playoff race if they lose in regulation ... Over the first 22 games, the Flyers’ penalty kill was 30th in the 31-team NHL, clicking at just 69.7 percent. Since then, the PK is fourth (84.9 percent) in the last 54 games. ... In his NHL debut two years ago, Morin was paired with Shayne Gostisbehere, who finished with eight shots on goal. Morin played two games with the Flyers last season. ... Gostisbehere, who underwent knee surgery early in his career, on Morin’s comeback: “It’s awesome. I’ve been there before. He’s been battling, and he probably had one of the toughest jobs of all of us: working alone [during his rehab] and working his butt off to get back. ... We’re going to do everything we can to make him feel comfortable out there.”