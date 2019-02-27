"I remember seeing one of his first shifts in the league," said van Riemsdyk, who played with him on a third line centered by Scott Laughton Tuesday. "He comes off the bench and does the same thing a few years back in Chicago. He's got that type of impact on games and he's obviously really strong on his skates. I don't know if he, like, surprises guys or what he does. But he's really solid on his skates and wins a lot of pucks back. So it's fun to play with him."