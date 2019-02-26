Phil Myers, who is plus-2 over three games he has played, will be one of seven defensemen in the lineup Tuesday for the Flyers. … Phil Varone was the last forward off the ice at the morning skate, usually an indication he will be a healthy scratch. … Raffl said he felt relieved when the trade deadline passed and he remained with the Flyers. … Hartman said before he broke into the NHL he looked up to Mark Messier because his father was a big fan, along with Ryan Callahan and Andrew Shaw. “You try to take a little bit out of each guy,” he said. … Hartman was born in Hilton Head, S.C. but moved to Chicago a few years later. ... Brian Elliott (7-7, 2.54 GAA, .917 save percentage) will start in goal Tuesday against Buffalo, which used two goalies as it dropped a 5-3 decision Monday in Toronto.