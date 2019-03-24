CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A week ago, when Rhys Hoskins began to feel soreness in his left shoulder, the plan called for him to rest for a few days before playing in the final two spring-training games. But when the lineup was posted Sunday morning, Hoskins wasn’t in it.
A cause for concern?
"There's been a steady improvement over the last week now, which is encouraging," Hoskins said. "Still a little soreness, but I think the plan is to play [Monday] and be ready for opening day."
Hoskins took his usual round of batting practice on a back field Sunday, then tested his shoulder with swings against a high-velocity pitching machine. The session was supervised by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Scott Sheridan, in addition to head team physician Dr. Steven Cohen.
Asked if he's surprised that the soreness has lingered throughout the week, Hoskins said, "I guess me, without a medical background, yeah. But that's just, I guess, the nature of it from what I'm being told. The doc and the trainers are happy with the progression that's been made, and so am I."
In Hoskins' absence, third baseman Maikel Franco made his second spring start at first base. If Hoskins ever missed extended time, Franco would move across the infield and Scott Kingery would play third base.
But the Phillies still don't anticipate that will be necessary on Thursday when they open the season against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
“There was nothing acute or anything like that [for holding Hoskins out of the lineup Sunday],” Kapler said. “It’s simply that Rhys is very important to our season, and we’re always going to lean on the side of caution, especially as we’re so close to opening day. We just want to allow him to continue to improve.”