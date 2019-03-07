The Flyers that lost, 5-3, to the Capitals on Wednesday night were hardly indifferent or lethargic. They were, quite simply, overmatched. They had put up a brave front earlier in the day when it became official that 59-point man Jake Voracek would again not play due a lower body injury and that it was likely Nolan Patrick would be given at least until the weekend to clear his head after a slapshot rung up the ear opening of his helmet early in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Islanders.