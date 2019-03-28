At last, Samuel Morin, the hulking 6-foot-7, 227-pound defenseman, made his season debut for the Flyers on Wednesday night against visiting Toronto.
Morin said that, because of a grueling rehab from knee surgery, he was more excited for Wednesday’s game than when he made his NHL debut in New Jersey on April 4, 2017.
“I think it’s bigger,” he said after Wednesday’s morning skate in Voorhees. “It’s kind of weird, right? My first NHL game, there was a lot of hype. ... My last year was pretty hard, mentally. I made the club at beginning of the year and then get sent down after a really good camp.”
After being sent to the Phantoms at the start of last season, he played in just 15 AHL games because of a core-muscle injury. He then suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the playoffs.
“It was just a tough year, and it translated into this year because of my knee,” Morin said of the rehab from ACL surgery.
“It’s been a long road back for him, and it’s great he’s able to get in — and all the hard work he’s put into it and to be able to get rewarded and play some games this year,” interim coach Scott Gordon said, adding it would “ease the burden” for Morin in the summer and help him get ready for training camp in September.
Gordon dressed seven defensemen Wednesday to ease Morin into the action.
“I’m just going to play my game and have fun,” Morin said before the opening faceoff. “I can’t try to do too much; it’s been almost two years since I played [regularly]."
Morin, 23, the Flyers’ first-round draft pick in 2013 (11th overall), did play two games with the Phantoms on a rehab stint this season. But after the stint ended, he has been with the Flyers and has been a healthy scratch. They could not send him back to Lehigh Valley because he would have been claimed off waivers.
“My road to recovery is pretty weird,” he said. “There’s going to be a story to tell later — just don’t give up, right?”
Entering Wednesday, Sean Couturier had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 33 games since Jan. 9, which was eighth in the NHL over that span. ... The Flyers had 80 points in their first 76 games. At a corresponding point last season, they had 89 points. ... Phil Varone, Justin Bailey, and Andrew MacDonald were healthy scratches.