Reasoning: Again, the emerging Patrick, who is just 20, would thrive in matchups when not against opponents’ top six. That’s not a knock on Patrick, who has improved dramatically in the season’s second half. Van Riemsdyk supplies a great net presence, but this line needs a genuine scorer, and the answer might be Frost, who has starred as a junior-level center and may move to right wing early in his NHL career. If Frost isn’t deemed ready, UFA Jeff Skinner is available, and Jason Zucker (signed through 2022-23), who played for Fletcher when he was Minnesota’s GM, is among the trade candidates.