James van Riemsdyk has nine goals over his the 10 games. ... Toronto scored seven goals against the Flyers for the first time since 1988. ... The Flyers recalled winger Justin Bailey from the Phantoms, which means Ryan Hartman is probably still ill. ... Two injured players -- defenseman Kris Letang (53 points) and forward Bryan Rust (17 goals) -- could return Sunday for the Penguins, who dropped a 5-1 home decision Saturday afternoon to St. Louis. Goalie Matt Murray was pulled from that game after allowing four goals on 13 shots in 22 minutes, 41 seconds. ... The Flyers are just 9-12-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents; they have a winning record against each of the other three divisions