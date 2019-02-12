Anthony Stolarz, who has stopped 75 of 77 shots (.974 save percentage) in his last two starts -- a 1-0 win over the Rangers and a 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles -- will face host Minnesota on Tuesday. … Negotiations with Flyers winger Michael Raffl, a potential unrestricted free agent, are not progressing. Raffl would like to remain here, “but at the end of the day, it’s a business and you never know” what will happen, he said. Raffl, a onetime 21-goal scorer, has a $2.35 million cap hit this season. … Gordon was an assistant under Penguins coach Mike Sullivan for one season with Providence in the AHL in 2002-03.