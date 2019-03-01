The Devils are 0 for 13 on the power play in their last five games. … Voracek has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) over the last 22 games — and six points in the last three games. He was an alternate captain Thursday in place of Andrew MacDonald, who was a healthy scratch. … New Jersey will wear its heritage jerseys Friday for the fourth and final time this season. The Devils are 0-3 and have been outscored, 11-5, when they wear them. … Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim has a pair of two-goal games in his career — both against Columbus. … Since the 2014-15 season, the Devils are 12-6-1 against the Flyers, including a 6-2-1 mark at the Prudential Center.