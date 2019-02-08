"We didn’t identify the opportunities to advance to the puck before they could even get set up into their forecheck, and as a result a lot of times we were looking up and we didn’t have the support. So if we passed the puck up to where he deflected it in the guy was supposed to go in on the forecheck was too far away from the puck where it went it. There were a lot of things, but you fall into that mode sometimes thinking you’ve got a lot of time because they don’t pressure down the ice as much as maybe some other teams, and it’s not that it’s impossible to penetrate that situation, but you’ve got to be smarter and not beat yourself with it."