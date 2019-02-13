With over 200 fans on hand, the evening began with a reception and a special appearance from Gritty and former Flyers Danny Briere and Kimmo Timonen. Fans attended a series of four panels: Flyers significant others, female team reporters, women who work within the Flyers organization, and former players. Among the noted panel guest were Amy Fadool and Taryn Hatcher from NBC Sports Philadelphia. Those in attendance received a custom Flyers puck along with a t-shirt. Fans and panelist asked whatever questions they wanted. Ranging from where they could find orange and black Uggs, to when the Flyers will be serious Stanley Cup contenders. Nothing was off limits.