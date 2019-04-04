The Flyers are 18-18-4 on the road, 19-17-4 at home. ... Fletcher will be at the draft lottery Tuesday in Toronto at 5 p.m. The Flyers have the 11th pick as it now stands, and they currently have a 3.0 percent chance to get the No. 1 pick, a 3.3 percent chance to get the No. 2 pick, and a 3.6 percent chance to get the No. 3 pick. The draft will be held June 21 and 22 in Vancouver. ... The Flyers’ prospect camp, which will include their new No. 1 draft pick and is open to the public, will tentatively start June 24 in Voorhees. It will culminate with a scrimmage on June 29.