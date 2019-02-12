Provorov went behind the net and was on the same side as Travis Sanheim, who tried to backhand the puck out of harm’s way. But it deflected off the Penguins’ Bryan Rust and went to Crosby, who was behind the goal line and to the right of the net. Crosby, with Hart leaning toward the other side, tucked it into the open net with 11:41 left in the first.