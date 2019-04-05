“Last year we made the playoffs, G had a 100 points, I had a career year, Coots had a career year. It’s not going to happen every single year that guys are going to have career years. But I think if 17 or 18 guys have above average years then we can become a great team. We have to find that consistency from 17, 18, even 20 guys. I think that’s what we are missing. We have a few pieces going here, few pieces not. We have to find that consistency level for 70 to 75 games. You’re going to have those 10-12 games a year where you just don’t have it. But we have to get that consistency level from more guys way more often.”