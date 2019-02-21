MONTREAL – Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon conceded Thursday that losing veteran defenseman Radko Gudas to a two-game suspension was costly.
“He’s played so well that he’s one guy I haven’t had to worry about," Gordon said after Thursday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre. "He’s obviously a big loss for us. He’s played a lot of really good hockey for us. He’s consistent, and we know what we’re going to get from him every night.”
That said, Gordon added he had confidence that rookie Phil Myers could fill in for Gudas admirably.
Myers will be in the lineup Thursday when the Flyers play in Montreal, and he will play Saturday against Pittsburgh in the Stadium Series matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
Both games are critical for the Flyers, who are six points out of a playoff spot with 22 games remaining.
The fact Myers made his NHL debut Sunday in a 3-1 win in Detroit -- he was on the ice for nearly 10 minutes and played solidly -- should help the 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman, Gordon said.
“He was starting to stretch into a time frame where he was sitting for a while, and that was my mindset – to get him into action in case a situation arose where we had an injury. [We didn’t want him] going two or three weeks without playing,” Gordon said. “Having had the benefit of playing the game against Detroit, I think he’s going to go into this game a lot more sure of himself. He played well for us and this is a great opportunity for him, and I have no doubts he’ll do well.”
Myers, 22, will be paired with Shayne Gostisbehere, who had been with Andrew MacDonald. MacDonald will be with Robert Hagg.
From a skill standpoint, Gordon said he believes Myers and Gostisbehere would complement each other the best, but he noted he may have Myers with several defensemen (as he did against Detroit), depending on how the game develops.
Myers said and Gostisbehere would “try not to complicate things too much. Just keep it simple and get pucks out, and if we have a chance to jump in the rush, (one of us) will do it and the other guy will stay back.”
Playing the one game “was huge, for sure,” said Myers, who grew up in Nova Scotia, about a 10-hour drive from Montreal. “I was a little nervous the first game, but after the first couple shifts, I kind of settled in a little bit.”
Gordon coached Myers with the AHL’s Phantoms and said he has progressed quickly.
Myers has “always had the raw talent,” Gordon said, “but getting him to understand that what was his strength in junior -- being able to skate the length of the ice against 16-, 17- and 18-years-olds -- that part of his game was changing. He had to recognize it wasn’t going to be as easy as junior. If you beat one guy, generally you’re not going to beat two. And if you beat two, you’re definitely not going to beat three. We started with that and then being able to defend the rush better [with] his stick position. … There was a lot of purpose behind how he was playing besides his raw ability.”
For the first time in his career, Flyers goalie Carter Hart will face his idol, Montreal’s Carey Price, when the teams meet Thursday.
Hart, who allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled from Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay, was sensational as he made 33 saves in a 5-2 win in Montreal on Jan. 19.
Overall, Hart is 13-7-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage.
Price is 24-16-5 with a 2.56 GAA and .916 save percentage. In his career against the Flyers, Price is 13-11-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage.
Brian Elliott will back up Hart. ... Unless there is unforeseen development, Hart will start in the outdoor game Saturday. … Claude Giroux was on the ice with his parents when his No. 28 was retired Wednesday by Gatineau, his junior team. “It was a pretty special night,” he said. Asked if he ever thought about having his number retired by the Flyers down the road, Giroux said: “Obviously that would be pretty special, but it’s pretty early to say” that will happen. … Goalie Mike McKenna cleared waivers and was sent to the Phantoms. ... Hart is 11-3 since Jan. 9. That’s the second-most wins in the NHL in that span, during which Hart has faced a league-high 466 shots. … Giroux, who has one goal in his last eight games, will play in the 799th game of his career Thursday. When he gets to 800, he will become the third player in Flyer history to reach that mark, behind only Bobby Clarke (1,144) and Bill Barber (903).