Myers has “always had the raw talent,” Gordon said, “but getting him to understand that what was his strength in junior -- being able to skate the length of the ice against 16-, 17- and 18-years-olds -- that part of his game was changing. He had to recognize it wasn’t going to be as easy as junior. If you beat one guy, generally you’re not going to beat two. And if you beat two, you’re definitely not going to beat three. We started with that and then being able to defend the rush better [with] his stick position. … There was a lot of purpose behind how he was playing besides his raw ability.”