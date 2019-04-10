Three things: Washington’s Braden Holtby is third all-time with a .929 postseason save percentage (behind only Tim Thomas and Jonas Hiller). He was not the Capitals starter when last year’s playoffs began, but relieved Philipp Grubauer after the Caps fell into an 0-2 hole against Columbus in the first round and led them all the way to the Stanley Cup title. ... The Capitals won all four meetings with Carolina this season, but two were by one goal and another was by two goals. ... First-year coach Rod Brind’Amour ended Carolina’s nine-year playoff drought, which had been the league’s longest. He’s almost surely going to use both of his goalies – Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek (remember him?) – during the series.