The Flyers signed speedy left winger Joel Farabee to an entry-level contract Monday.
Drafted in the first round (14th overall) last year with one of the picks the Flyers received in the Brayden Schenn trade, Farabee spent the 2018-19 season at Boston University, where he appeared in 37 games and was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
The 19-year-old freshman led the Terriers in scoring with 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points. He also led the team in plus-minus (+4), shots (131), shorthanded goals (3), and game-winning goals (5). He tied for the team lead with five power-play goals.