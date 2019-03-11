Gordon said he was disappointed by Voracek’s two-game suspension for interference against the Islanders’ Johnny Boychuk on Saturday, and he sharply criticized the NHL’s decision. He said Kurtis Gabriel’s March 1 hit on Nolan Patrick, which drew a one-game suspension for boarding, was “a lot more severe, more intentioned than what Jake was trying to do. I think Jake was trying to protect himself. A guy [Boychuk] is sprinting down the boards and has no intentions of slowing down. [He] sees Jake in front of him and never slows down. Jake isn’t just going to stand there and absorb the hit.”