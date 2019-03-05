The Flyers received relatively good news Tuesday: The injuries to Jake Voracek and Nolan Patrick do not appear to be serious, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.
Voracek will miss Wednesday night’s game against visiting Washington, and there’s a chance Patrick will play, Fletcher said. The GM said Patrick, who was hit in the face with a shot early in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Islanders, was a “possibility” to play Wednesday.
Patrick took shots at goalies Carter Hart and Michal Neuvirth before Tuesday’s practice in Voorhees.
The Flyers also recalled right winger Justin Bailey from the Phantoms.
Voracek will see a doctor Wednesday and be re-evaluated. Fletcher said “we hope to get him back on the ice by Thursday.” Voracek has missed one game with a lower-body injury.
Patrick and Voracek did not take part in the full practice. During the Flyers’ 16-3-2 run, Voracek has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and Patrick has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).
As for Hart, Fletcher said he was “doing very well ... and if everything goes well on the ice and off the ice [Tuesday],” he will join the team for the morning skate Wednesday. Hart has missed the last four games because of an ankle injury.
These were the lines for Tuesday’s practice:
* Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Oskar Lindblom, who has played right wing in just one game this season.
* Scott Laughton centering Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny.
* Corban Knight centering James van Riemsdyk and Ryan Hartman.
The fourth line had Phil Varone centering Bailey and a rotating winger.
If Patrick plays, Laughton will drop to the third line.
The Flyers are five points out of a playoff spot with 16 games remaining, including three vs. the Capitals.