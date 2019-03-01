COLUMBUS, Ohio — Here are some observations from the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday night:
With about six minutes left in the first period, Ivan Provorov took a shot off his left arm during a penalty kill, left the ice, and headed down the tunnel. He returned a few minutes later.
``It’s fine,’’ he said afterward. ``It stung for a bit, but I’m fine.
``I fell before the play, I skated into a rivet on the ice, and my leg came under me. And then the shot hit my nerve. But I’m fine.’’
Provorov played 27 minutes and 59 seconds; had an assist, seven shot attempts and two hits; and led the team with four blocked shots. A light night for him, especially given the extra 4:27 of overtime.
The Flyers, who will set an NHL record Friday night in New Jersey when Cam Talbot becomes their eighth starting goaltender this season, have used four of them in their four losses to the Blue Jackets.
Can you name them?
Cal Pickard was first up. He allowed six goals in 28 shots in a 6-3 loss in Columbus on Oct.18. Next up was Anthony Stolarz, who stopped 26 of 30 in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 6. Carter Hart’s first off game, after two stellar starts, ended in another 4-3 defeat on Dec. 22. Hart made 15 saves.
After a strong Flyers debut in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Buffalo, the newest Flyer had a tough night. Ryan Hartman took a penalty, missed the net at least three times when he had open looks, and generally looked out of sorts.
He was lucky: A flagrant trip of Oliver Bjorkstrand at the blueline during a second-period rush was somehow missed by both referees, evoking the loudest booing of the night from the 17,169 at Nationwide Arena.
Hartman struggled so much that he was eventually replaced on the third line by Michael Raffl.
By the end of the first period Thursday, there were two coach’s challenges, two reversed goals, and a whole lot of trips to the scorer’s table by the referees to slap on the headphones.
First up was Brian Elliott, who thought he was interfered with by Columbus forward Boone Jenner on the Jackets’ first goal. Jenner’s foot did seem to restrict Elliott’s ability to track the puck laterally and thus fail to save it. But the situation room ruled that Radko Gudas had caused that with a push into the Flyers netminder, and the Flyers lost their timeout.
Then at 13:21, Bjorkstrand lost a goal when video review revealed that he had kicked the puck off the shin of Provorov.
Finally, James van Riemsdyk’s nifty goal, squeezed in from the side of the net, was disallowed after Columbus coach John Tortorella issued an offsides challenge. That came at 16:50.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s three reviews, two coach’s challenges, and two reversed goals.
Van Riemsdyk had an uncharacteristically physical game, throwing several hard checks. … The Flyers, tops in the league in faceoffs, lost 44 of 74 to the revamped Blue Jackets. Sean Couturier had a particularly tough night, losing 14 of the 20 he took. Nolan Patrick lost 8 of 12.