Was there ever any doubt?
If you didn’t think Gritty was going to make a special entrance ahead of the Flyers’ Stadium Series game against the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins, you don’t know Gritty.
Fortunately beating the expected torrential downpour that could send the game into a slew of contingency plans, Gritty came out of the sky with orange lights before running up a stage in the shape of the Art Museum steps to Rocky’s workout theme song (Bill Conti’s “Gonna Fly Now”)
It was reminiscent of his Wells Fargo Center introduction, when he came down from the ceiling like wrecking ball.
The Flyers mascot was joined by other athletes in the city, including newly acquired Sixers Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, Flyers great Bobby Clarke, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and former Phillie Jimmy Rollins.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson dropped the ceremonial first puck.
No current Phillies, including whoever runs the team’s social media account apparently, could attend the game since the team is in the middle of Spring Training down in Florida.