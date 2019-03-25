The Flyers have allowed 13 goals and 91 shots against the Maple Leafs in two games this season. They blew a 5-2 lead and fell to Toronto, 7-6, in the teams’ last meeting on March 15, and dropped a 6-0 decision on Nov. 24. … James van Riemsdyk has 20 goals over his last 32 games, including a hat trick against his former team, Toronto, on March 15. … Jake Voracek will play in his 600th game as a Flyer on Wednesday. … Brian Elliott on playing the remaining six games with virtually no chance to get into the playoffs: “There’s a lot of prideful guys in here, and no one is going to give up. There’s no give-up in our locker room. We wouldn’t be here if guys had that attitude. No matter what game it is, we’re coming to win.”