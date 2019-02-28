You’ve got to realize, we were roommates for three years, so I have a couple stories that I can’t really tell. You know, though, we were in each other’s face a lot. I don’t think anyone would really expect that. Two or three times a year we absolutely went at it. We almost got in a fight. On the bench, or in the locker room. Same [stuff]. Hockey stuff. The advantage of that -- the mentality we have, with me, Simmer, G, Coots have -- is that even when you go at it, you come together two minutes later and talk about the play, like nothing happened. Because there’s a lot of emotions. We always took the positive out of it. We were hard on each other, in a good way.