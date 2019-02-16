In a move announced early Saturday morning, the Flyers acquired goaltender Cam Talbot from the Edmonton Oilers for goalie Anthony Stolarz.
Talbot, who turns 32 in June, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He is considered a mentor to Flyers rookie goalie Carter Hart. The two worked out together in Edmonton during the summer.
This season Talbot has appeared in 31 games, making 29 starts. He is 10-15-3 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.
Talbot began his career with the New York Rangers and after two seasons he was acquired by the Oilers in exchange for three draft picks on June 27, 2015.
In 284 career NHL games, Talbot has a record of 137-110-24 with a 2.59 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.
Talbot led the NHL in games played two straight season, with 73 in 2016-17 and 67 in 2017-18.
In 12 games this season, (10 starts) Stolarz, 25, is 4-3-3 with a 3.33 goals against average and .902 save percentage. He played in the Flyers most recent game, a 5-4 win on Tuesday in Minnesota against the Wild, making 35 saves.
Stolarz was the Flyers second round selection (45th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
In 19 career games with the Flyers (14 starts), Stolarz was 6-4-4 with a 2.86 goals against average and .911 save percentage.