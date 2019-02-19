Victor Hedman, Tampa’s star defenseman, had to leave Monday’s 5-1 win in Columbus with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday’s game. … Samuel Morin didn’t play in the last two games with the Phantoms because of cramping, said interim coach Scott Gordon, adding he expects the big defenseman to be able to return to Lehigh Valley’s lineup this weekend. … The Flyers are 13-2-1 since Jan. 9, the league’s second-best record in that span. In those 16 games, the Flyers’ power play has clicked at 29.2 percent (14-for-48) and their penalty kill has clicked at 82.9 percent (34-for-41). … Stamkos has 40 points, including 23 goals, in 31 career games against the Flyers. …. Giroux has 36 points in 34 career games against the Lightning.