The keystone to the Flyers’ two Stanley Cups, the gritty center from Flin Flon, Manitoba, remained the face and heart of the franchise as the 1980s neared and a new style of play was introduced. After averaging 100-plus points for the previous six seasons, Clarke’s total had slipped to 73 in 1978-79 and there was concern that the relentless penalty-killing he’d undertaken throughout the Broad Street Bullies era had exacted a physical toll on the 30-year-old diabetic. Looking for ways to ease his star’s load on the ice and utilize his leadership abilities off it, coach Pat Quinn made Clarke a player/assistant coach before the 1979-80 season. And while Clarke’s numbers dipped (12 goals and 57 assists), the team responded. “Clarke was the greatest leader I’ve ever seen,” Flyers coach Fred Shero once said. A three-time MVP, he is still the team’s all-time leader in points, assists and games.