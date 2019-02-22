Saturday’s Stadium Series game will mark the Flyers’ fourth appearance in one of the NHL’s outdoor events. Once again, they will be looking to notch their first win outside.
The Flyers are 0-2-1 so far across the Winter Classic (2010, 2012) and Stadium Series (2017), which isn’t flattering but not the worst either (that honor goes to NBC’s ratings darling, the Chicago Blackhawks).
The league has had 23 of its teams play outside since the first Heritage Classic back in 2003. Here’s a look into how each of them have fared in the outdoors so far.
x - ineligible for event
