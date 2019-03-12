A bad-angle shot by Shayne Gostisbehere from near the boards deflected off Sean Couturier’s knee and Lindblom’s left skate – call it the Double Doink, Part II – to knot the score at 1-1 with 17:58 left in the second. It was Lindblom’s 13th goal, tied for fifth among NHL rookies, and his fifth tally in the last 11 games.