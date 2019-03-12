Sparked by a dominant second period, the Flyers continued their second-half playoff charge Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Oskar Lindblom, Michael Raffl, and Scott Laughton each scored in the second period as the Flyers defeated the worst-in-the-NHL Ottawa Senators, 3-2, and climbed to within three points of an Eastern Conference playoff spot with 13 games remaining.
It’s the first time they’ve been within three points of the playoffs since Nov. 15.
With an 18-4-2 run, the Flyers are in striking distance of becoming the first team in NHL history to reach the post-season after facing a 16-point deficit at any point during a season.
The Sens cut it to 3-2 when Filip Chlapik, recalled from the minors earlier in the day, scored with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left in regulation, but the Flyers survived.
Lindblom and Raffl scored four minutes apart early in the second period to put the Flyers ahead, 2-1.
A bad-angle shot by Shayne Gostisbehere from near the boards deflected off Sean Couturier’s knee and Lindblom’s left skate – call it the Double Doink, Part II – to knot the score at 1-1 with 17:58 left in the second. It was Lindblom’s 13th goal, tied for fifth among NHL rookies, and his fifth tally in the last 11 games.
Raffl (two points), playing in his 400th career game, was the benefactor of Nolan Patrick’s persistent forecheck. Patrick took the puck away from defenseman Mark Borowiecki and fed Raffl for a backhanded tap-in with 13:58 remaining in the second.
“I was yelling right away so he knew where I was,” Raffl said. “I actually never thought he was going to put the puck right there and it was an easy tap-in. I love those kind of goals.”
With 37 seconds left in the period, Scott Laughton, on a four-on-two break, scored his 11th goal, a snap shot from the high slot after a nice feed from Travis Konecny to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead.
“T.K. made a good play and I just tried to get it off as quick as quick as I could,” Laughton said.
The Flyers, playing without high-scoring Jake Voracek, their suspended right winger, had a territorial advantage, but left the ice facing a 1-0 deficit after the first period.
Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson, looking for his first win since Dec. 17, was the main reason as he stopped 10 shots in the first, a period in which Patrick and Raffl bypassed high-quality shots and instead made ill-advised passes.
The Senators, who lost their fourth straight game, took a 1-0 lead when Chris Tierney, stationed in the right circle, deftly tipped Ben Harpur’s point drive, with the puck taking one bounce past goalie Brian Elliott with 10:12 to go in the first.
But the Flyers kept swarming and took control during a 3-0 second period in which they outshot the Senators, 15-5, en route to handing Anderson his 13th consecutive loss (0-12-1).