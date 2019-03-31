The Flyers are playing like individuals and not as a team, defenseman Robert Hagg said after their uninspiring 3-0 loss Sunday afternoon to the going-nowhere New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center.
“We have to stick to each other. Play our game and play for the team,” Hagg said after the Flyers’ seventh defeat in their last 10 games. “That didn’t happen today. It was too much of a one-man show out there. ... It’s frustrating. We talked before the game about doing all the small things for the team, and we go out there and do the exact opposite.”
Added Hagg: “We have all the pieces, but we need to stick together and play as a team, and I don’t think we’re doing that right now.”
If that type of play continues, the last week of the season could get ugly.
The Flyers, who finished with 98 points last year and have just 82 this season, have three remaining games and all are against strong teams jockeying for playoff positions. Those three opponents happen to be coached by former Flyers players: Dallas (Jim Montgomery), St. Louis (Craig Berube), and Carolina (Rod Brind’Amour).
The Dallas and St. Louis contests are on the road, and the game against visiting Carolina on Saturday night will end the season.
The Flyers are 19-17-4 at home and 18-17-4 on the road.
The Goldbergs, a 1980s-themed ABC sitcom, has recreated the Flyers Wives Carnival for an episode that will air Wednesday at 8 p.m.
In the episode, Erica Goldberg lands a gig playing at the Spectrum during the Flyers Wives Carnival. While getting lost in the bowels of the Spectrum, she eventually joins her brothers, Adam and Barry, on stage in performing Aerosmith/Run-D.M.C.’s take on “Walk This Way.”
"Some of my favorite memories are from going to the Flyers Carnival as a kid,” said Adam F. Goldberg, who grew up in Jenkintown and is the show’s creator and executive producer. “It’s such a big event in Philadelphia, and everybody goes to it, so I’ve wanted to set an episode there for a long time.”
Goldberg said the Flyers were "incredibly open to the idea and even supplied never-before-seen video footage.”
The Flyers Wives Carnival has raised more than $28 million for local charities in its 42-year history.
Center Nolan Patrick, who has one goal over his last 20 games, was put on a line with Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom after the first period. “I thought they were our best line,” interim coach Scott Gordon said. ... Samuel Morin was a healthy scratch, but he will return to the lineup Tuesday, when Cam Talbot will be the goaltender. ... Entering Sunday, Hagg was 11th in the NHL in hits (246) and 14th in blocked shots (149). ... Ivan Provorov led the Flyers with six shots Sunday.