Couturier is a 26-year-old former No. 8 overall pick who went straight to the NHL as an 18-year-old in 2011, shut down Evgeni Malkin in the playoffs that season and scored a hat trick in Game 2 to help boot the Penguins from that postseason. Couturier is the best two-way player the franchise has seen since the Flyers traded Mike Richards the summer they drafted Couturier. Over the past three seasons, he has been the best player wearing the Orange and Black, period, and that includes Claude Giroux, a Hall of Fame player still in his prime.