The Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some takeaways:
That’s for all the old people out there who remember The Odd Couple television series. Given an expanded role after Scott Gordon was promoted to interim coach, Oskar Lindblom has taken it and run with it.
He scored his 12th goal and fourth in his last five games Tuesday, and the sequence that led to it was like a resume. Lindblom won the puck in the corner, worked to create traffic in front, then handled a tight pass along the side of the net and weaved between Sabres defensemen to lift a puck past Carter Hutton as he got decked.
Every game now, he does something to suggest a blossoming superstar.
Said Gordon: ``He has a great ability to, when he gets possession of the puck, particularly in the offensive zone along the boards, keep it in tight and whether to come off a hit or check, come off that with the puck and move his feet. And if there’s secondary pressure, it’s like he feels that pressure and gets away from it. And protects it. … He’s able to make plays in tight places as well as anybody on our team.
"That puck gets in his feet — some guys need their arms fully extended. He doesn’t. If you watch him closely, you’ll see a lot of the plays that he makes, the puck is probably no more than a foot away from his feet.’’
The Flyers were ahead by a goal at the 3:31 mark of the second period Tuesday when Jeff Skinner, with Brian Elliott down and his back to him, attempted to bank a shot off the goaltender’s backside. It worked, except for one thing:
Ivan Provorov was on the other side of the net, and he swept the puck away from the goal line and back to Elliott.
This is the second time in recent weeks that Provorov has actually made a save behind a goaltender. We can all relax. Ivan appears to be Ivan again.
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost two weeks since the Flyers traded Anthony Stolarz for veteran goaltender Cam Talbot. The intention then, with the status of Brian Elliott still uncertain, was to have Talbot back up Carter Hart.
But as Talbot got caught up in visa paperwork and Hart had to be replaced in consecutive games against Tampa and Montreal, Elliott snuck in and stole the job. At least for now.
After some stellar work keeping the Flyers in striking distance Saturday night, he stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory. With Hart sidelined, Elliott will be the likely starter again Thursday night in Columbus. Talbot might finally get on the ice the following night in New Jersey, against the struggling Devils.
It was sketchy at times for Elliott on Tuesday. He gave up some fat rebounds and nearly let a flip shot from way out seep through his pads. But he also made some big saves at big times, like when he robbed Jeff Skinner on a third-period rebound shot just after Travis Sanheim had scored to make it 4-2.
``I didn’t know what I really expected,’’ Gordon said. ``But I think he went down to Lehigh and he played two games, and I think that was important because it got a lot of the rust off. The way he came back in, playing in Montreal and Tampa Bay, is also probably good for him.
"He’s been really sharp. He’s made the big saves when we needed him. That’s all you can ask from your goaltender.’’
One of the more foreboding statistics of the night belonged to Andrew MacDonald. The once-leaned-upon veteran played just 8:55, and it was very clear why.
Gordon dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Rookie Philippe Myers received 15:24 of ice time in just his third game, and notched his first point with a heady cross-ice pass in the offensive zone.
MacDonald got 10 shifts, and only two in the third period, which the Flyers entered with just a one-goal lead.
``I was a lot more comfortable with the puck,’’ said the 6-foot-5 Myers, comparing it to his first NHL game. ``See a play, make a play, keep it simple. I’m not trying to complicate things, and I’m trying to bring my same effort every single night and just play consistent hockey.’’
The Flyers recorded 45 shots on goal, their fifth game of 45 or more shots this season. The Flyers, who lead the league in this category, were 32-for-53 on draws (60.4 pct). Sean Couturier was 13-for-23 (56.5 pct) and Corban Knight was 4-for-4. Jake Voracek led the Flyers with seven shots on goal and 11 shot attempts. One of them crossed the goal line.