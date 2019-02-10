The Flyers continue to get younger under general manger Chuck Fletcher.
Right winger Justin Bailey, acquired from Buffalo last month for Taylor Leier, was recalled by the Flyers on Sunday morning.
Bailey, 23, had five goals and two assists with the AHL’s Phantoms after the Jan. 17 deal. He could find a role if Wayne Simmonds is traded before the Feb. 25 deadline.
“I don’t think you ever expect to get called up,” Bailey, who credited his new Phantoms teammates and coaches for helping him get acclimated quickly, said after practicing with the Flyers in Voorhees for the first time Sunday. “I think I put together a couple good games since I came over here. I was doing everything I could to earn my way up. I was pleasantly surprised (to get recalled) and happy and really looking forward to the opportunity.”
The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Bailey, a Buffalo native, will wear No. 27.
In 52 career NHL games, all with Buffalo, Bailey had five goals and three assists. In his first two AHL seasons, Bailey had 20 and 23 goals, respectively. He had three goals in 12 games with Buffalo in his most recent NHL stint (2017-18)
Bailey said it was “special” to play in his hometown, but that the trade happened at an opportune time.
“I was looking for a change of scenery,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier that it was Philly. Its obviously an organization that has a great history, a place I’ve watched growing up as a kid."
A one-time star in the Ontario Hockey League (75 goals in 168 games), Bailey was selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the Sabres in the 2013 draft.
The Flyers have a 10-game points streak (9-0-1). They host Pittsburgh on Monday, and they have climbed to within six points of the Penguins.
Bailey and big defenseman Phil Myers, who was recalled Saturday but did not play in a 6-2 win over Anaheim that day, will sit out Monday’s key game.
Interim coach Scott Gordon said it’s important for the two young players to “see how we do things, and video sessions, and in the pregame skate we usually touch on something, system-wise, so get them used to the pace of the play and have them around so if they’re needed, they’re ready to go.”
Carter Hart will start against the Penguins. ... Asked if Anthony Stolarz would get the call Tuesday in Minnesota, Gordon cracked: “I don’t know. I don’t think Stolie’s played well the last two games.” A smiling Stolarz, who was within earshot, waved his hand at the coach. He has been lights-out in the last two games and will start Tuesday. ... Forward Corban Knight cleared waivers and was sent to the Phantoms.