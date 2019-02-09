The Flyers recalled highly touted defenseman Phil Myers from the AHL’s Phantoms on Saturday, but it is not known if he will play in today’s matinee against Anaheim.
In addition, the Flyers put forward Corban Knight on waivers. He has been injured most of the season after playing in just three games in October.
Myers will wear No. 61.
Myers, 22, scored a goal in the Phantoms’ 5-2 loss Friday in Utica. For the season, the 6-foot-5, 202-pound defenseman had nine goals, 29 points and a plus-5 rating in 48 games. He signed with the Flyers as a free agent in 2015.
The Flyers have allowed 44, 42 and 39 shots, respectively, in each of their last three games. The defensive duo of Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew MacDonald struggled in Thursday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles, ending the Flyers’ eight-game winning streak.
In the Phantoms’ game Friday, Mike McKenna (28 saves) was the losing goalie and former Flyer Michael Leighton (25 saves) was the winner.