There’s another headache that could come with tonight’s Flyers game at Lincoln Financial Field. If the game gets shortened, what becomes of wagers that have been placed in this area?
Rush Street Interactive chief operating officer Mattias Steitz, whose company operates the sportsbooks at SugarHouse and Parx said whatever the NHL calls official will be honored.
“Bets on the match winner/handicap would stand," he told the Inquirer, “but we would void anything that had not already been decided,” such as third-period wagers.
The NHL devised a number of contingency plans should Mother Nature make it impossible to finish the game on Saturday evening, which is where any third-period propositions become dicey.
The game could be stopped after two periods and a winner declared right on the spot. Or, if the game is tied when it’s stopped, there could be a shootout to determine the winner. Or, if it’s too nasty for a shootout, they could even move it to Pittsburgh and hold it prior to the March 17 game.
>>READ MORE: Carter Hart to miss 7-10 days with an LBI
Other sportsbooks, such as William Hill-US, operator of the Ocean Resort and Tropicana in Atlantic City, have another policy.
The game “has to go 55 minutes for the bets to be official,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading.
The Flyers, as of 7:30 p.m., were money-line underdogs at +118 to Pittsburgh’s -143 at Parx and SugarHouse. The home team has lost 12 of the last 14 NHL games played outdoors.