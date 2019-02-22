The Flyers are 0 for 3 in outdoor games in franchise history, but there have been some memorable and quirky moments.
Test your knowledge with this quiz:
1. In their first outdoor game, a controversial 2-1 overtime loss to Boston at Fenway Park on New Year’s Day in 2010, which Flyers defenseman scored the first goal? It was the first goal of his NHL career.
2. Who was the losing goalie in that game?
3. Name the Flyers winger involved in a fight in that 2010 Winter Classic.
4. Can you name the Flyers defenseman who played a game-high 26:27 in that matchup and contributed six hits and four blocked shots.
5. Who scored the winning goal in that game? (The Flyers protested loudly that the Bruins had too many men on the ice at the time, but to no avail.)
6. In the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park, a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, this Flyers forward had an unsuccessful penalty shot with 20 seconds left in regulation. Name him.
7. This Flyers forward scored his first NHL goal in that loss to the Rangers.
8. Goalie Ilya Bryzgalov famously said he was going to “enjoy the bench” for that 2012 game and drink what kind of beverage?
9. Who was the Flyers’ starting goalie in that game?
10. True or False. The Flyers’ defense that day included Andreas Lilja, Andrej Meszaros, and Marc-Andre Bourdon.
11. This defenseman led the Flyers in ice time in the 2012 Winter Classic. Name him.
12. Name the Ranger who scored a pair of goals in the game. (Hint: His last name rhymes with pup.)
13. The Flyers have scored just one power-play goal in their three outdoor games; it happened in 2017 in Pittsburgh. Who scored it?
14. In the 4-2 defeat in Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, who was the losing goalie?
15. There were only eight players in the 2017 game who are expected to play again for the Flyers in Saturday’s matchup, including defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, and Andrew MacDonald (Radko Gudas is suspended and won’t play). Name at least one of the other two defensemen who played in that 2017 outdoor game.
Scoring: If you got 12 or more correct, you are a diehard fan. We’ll give you a passing grade if you answered 8 to 11 correctly. If you got fewer than eight, you must be an expert in another sport, right?
Answers: 1. Danny Syvret. 2. Michael Leighton. 3. Dan Carcillo. 4. Chris Pronger. 5. Marco Sturm. 6. Danny Briere. 7. Brayden Schenn. 8. tea. 9. Sergei Bobrovsky. 10. True. 11. Matt Carle (24:42). 12. Mike Rupp. 13. Shayne Gostisbehere. 14. Michal Neuvirth. 15. Mark Streit and Brandon Manning.