The Flyers sent 23-year-old defenseman Samuel Morin to the AHL’s Phantoms on a conditioning stint Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 defenseman underwent knee surgery in May and has not played in a game this season. He can stay with the Phantoms for as long as two weeks.
Selected in the first round (11th overall) in the 2013 draft, Morin has played in three career games with the Flyers. He spent three seasons with the Phantoms.
The Phantoms play Friday against visiting Bridgeport, and have a home-and-home series with Hersey on Saturday (in Hershey) and Sunday
Before the Flyers face the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., a free Fan Festival will be held in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot. It will take place at Lot G starting at 11:30 a.m.
A ticket to the game is not needed to attend the festival.
One of the highlights will be a black hockey history tour, a mobile museum that examines the trailblazers in black hockey history.
Former Flyer Jeremy Roenick will join fans in a slapshot competition, and he will also be a celebrity bartender at a bar on site.
There will be many hockey-skills setups and photo opportunities in a penalty box.
The Glorious Sons, a rock band from Canada, will entertain fans at 6 p.m.