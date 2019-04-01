Gostisbehere’s view of the future might be a bit too rosy, and this isn’t to suggest that every player in the organization who hasn’t yet turned 26 ought to be an untouchable. A splashy offseason isn’t the only way to improve a team’s roster and culture, though, and it’s foolish to overlook the risks intrinsic to it. No one in the Flyers’ front office and none of the few thousand loyalists who stayed until the final horn of Sunday’s game want to hear that, of course. None of them wants the Flyers to be careful anymore. But when it comes to building a team that can win a Stanley Cup, want’s got nothing to do with it.