Carter Hart will face the visiting Maple Leafs on Wednesday for the first time in his young career. … Interim coach Scott Gordon said he hasn’t decided yet if defenseman Samuel Morin will play Wednesday, but he would like to get him into the lineup in five of the last six games. Gordon said goalie Cam Talbot, who has had just one start since he was acquired from Edmonton because Hart and Brian Elliott have played well, will probably play in two or three of the remaining games. … Elliott and Talbot, potential unrestricted free agents on July 1, both said they would like to be with the Flyers next season. … Gordon had a long talk with Talbot to explain the circumstances that prevented him from playing more. Gordon said when he was a goalie, his coaches didn’t explain why he wasn’t playing: “My coaches were pretty clear: ‘You’re the backup and I can’t understand why they signed you,’ ” he cracked. … Troops from Fort Dix visited practice and mingled with the players in the locker room. ... Toronto has six 20-goal scorers, including Mitch Marner (90 points), John Tavares (45 goals, 86 points), and Auston Matthews (35 goals).