Carter Hart, who has a 2.73 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, will start Thursday’s game. ... In an NHL players poll, 69.4 percent of the voters named Gritty the best mascot in the league. … Hartman will return to Chicago, where he once played for the Blackhawks and where he lives in the summer. His dad owns a sports bar in the Chicago suburbs. … Justin Bailey, the human yo-yo, was again sent back to the Phantoms. He was recalled Tuesday in case Travis Konecny, who was feeling ill early in the day, wasn’t able to play against Montreal. Konecny played and Bailey was a healthy scratch. … The Flyers had players at the net 53 times against Montreal, Gordon said after watching the video. That said, goalie Carey Price didn’t have to face more than a couple of dangerous shots in front.