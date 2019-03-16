TORONTO – The Flyers’ 7-6 loss Friday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t officially eliminate them from playoff contention.
But it sure felt like a defeat that, in effect, ended their bizarre season.
They blew a 5-2 lead and fell to the Maple Leafs at ear-splitting Scotiabank Arena.
Auston Matthews scored on a slot shot after the Flyers couldn’t clear their zone, snapping a 5-5 tie with 5 minutes left in regulation.
Toronto, which skated circles around the Flyers all night and finished with a 22 shots advantage, secured the win as Mathews scored on a rebound with 2:39 left.
With Elliott pulled for an extra attacker, James van Riemsdyk completed a hat trick and brought the Flyers to within 7-6 with 1:14 left. But goalie Frederik Andressen made a clutch save just before the buzzer to preserve the win.
The Flyers, one of the league’s hottest teams over the last two-plus months, suffered their second straight loss and fell seven points out of a playoff spot with 11 games left.
Toronto tied the score at 5-5 when defenseman Martin Marincin scored his first goal of the season, firing a shot that deflected off the glove of defenseman Robert Hagg and past goalie Brian Elliott with 17:05 left in regulation.
With 8:51 to go, Elliott robbed Andreas Johnsson from the doorstep, and rookie defenseman Phil Myers helped keep it at 5-5 when he broke up on a two-on-one with 7:28 remaining.
The Flyers outscored the Leafs, 4-3, during a wild second period in which the teams played little defense and got shoddy goaltending.
van Riemsdyk had two of the second-period goals against his former team – a tip-in and a rebound – and the Flyers also got tallies from Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas in the stanza.
“It helps being at the right spots at the right time,” said van Riemsdyk, who has 17 goals in 28 games since Jan. 10, tied for the third-most in the league in that span. “I’m playing with smart players who get the puck to the net.”
When an all-alone Gostisbehere scored on a rebound with 7:33 left in the second, the Flyers had a 5-2 lead. But Elliott – who had played brilliantly until the latter stages of the second – allowed two goals to defenseman Jake Muzzin as the Leafs closed the gap to 5-4 heading into the third period. The last goal, from long range, may have deflected off a Flyers defenseman.
The Flyers were constantly on their heels as they allowed the much-speedier Leafs to easily enter the offensive zone throughout the first 40 minutes, during which Toronto had a 35-20 shots domination and a huge territorial advantage.
To honor St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Maple Leafs wore green and white uniforms that showcased “St. Pats” (DESK: No apostrophe) – the team’s nickname 100 years ago.
Whatever you called them, they dominated the first period, creating a shooting gallery at Elliott, who stopped 18 of 19 shots in the opening 20 minutes.
The Flyers, outshot by a 19-11 margin, were fortunate to leave the ice tied at 1-all after the first. Toronto had a whopping 37 shot attempts (16 more than the Flyers) in the period.
With 7:38 left in the first, the Flyers took a 1-0 lead when Nolan Patrick won a faceoff from Auston Matthews and fed Jake Voracek, who ripped a one-timer from the left circle past Frederik Andersen. Voracek had missed the previous two games because of a league-mandated suspension.
“I expect him to be fired up,” interim coach Scott Gordon said before the game. “”I expect him to play a lot, too. He’s fresh.”
The St. Pats, uh, Leafs, knotted the game at 1-1 when they took advantage of a – penalty on Travis Sanheim. William Nylander’s right-circle shot was tipped by Patrick Marleau off Elliott’s glove and into the net with 2:15 in the session.
Matthews appeared to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead when he scored on his own rebound with 56.8 seconds left in the first, but the NHL Situation Room initiated a video review, which showed the net had come off its moorings before the Matthews took the shot. The goal was taken away.
In the closing seconds of the period, Flyers captain Claude Giroux was stopped on a breakaway, but he failed to get much on his shot because he was pressured from behind by Morgan Rielly.
In their previous game in Toronto, the Flyers dropped a 6-0 decision Nov. 24 as Andreas Johnsson’s first-period hat trick triggered the rout. Cal Pickard allowed four goals on six shots and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz.
Right winger Ryan Hartman was ill and missed the game. The Flyers do not have any extra forwards, so they were forced to go with seven defensemen, including Andrew MacDonald, who was healthy scratch in the previous game. … The Flyers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.