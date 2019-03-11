Carter Hart served as Brian Elliott’s backup Monday, the first time he had dressed for a game since Feb. 21 in Montreal. “I’m just excited to be back with the boys,” Hart said before the game. The 20-year-old rookie had been sidelined by an ankle injury, and he will start either Thursday against Washington or Friday in Toronto, Gordon said. … On Monday, Michael Raffl played in his 400th game, all with the Flyers. … On March 22, the Flyers’ alumni will hold what it calls “Friday Night Fights: A Celebration of Old-Time Hockey” at 2300 Arena. There will be movies of old fights shown, a dinner, and fans can interact with ex-Flyers like Dave Schultz, Bob Kelly, and Dave Brown, along with some opposing enforcers like Terry O’Reilly. Chris Nilan, and Marty McSorely. For more information, go to 2300arena.com.