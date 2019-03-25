But then they lost to the Canadiens, 3-1, last Tuesday, a four-point swing that left Claude Giroux as despondent as I’ve ever seen him after a game. That spelled the end, and Captain Claude knew it. Imagine what the dressing room must have been like -- a dressing room without Voracek, third on the team with 64 points but suspended for an effective hit later deemed illegal. The Flyers mostly didn’t show up for the first period -- or, rather, because they couldn’t show up. It was their fourth game in six days, and the 73rd game of the season.