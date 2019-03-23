The Flyers gave up two third-period goals, and watched their playoff hopes take yet another major hit Saturday, as they lost to the Islanders, 4-2, at the Wells Fargo Center in a Saturday matinee.
A turnover near the blue line leading to Islanders’ winger Josh Bailey beating Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart glove-side with 3:57 left in the game cost the Flyers, who entered the day five points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wildcard spot.
Bailey netted his second goal, a dagger off a pass from winger Leo Komarov to give the Isles a two-goal advantage, with 2:24 left in the game.
A Shayne Gostisbehere power-play goal gave the Flyers temporary life earlier in the third period about two minutes after Hart made a handful of big saves during a 5-on-3 penalty kill.
Gostisbehere beat Islanders goalie Robin Lehner with a slapshot seconds into a power play set up by a Scott Mayfield hooking penalty. Mayfield helped draw a controversial goalie interference call on Flyers’ winger Ryan Hartman that gave the Isles the two-man advantage after Jake Voracek picked up two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct (arguing with the referees), resulting in a 5-on-3 for the Isles.
Thanks to two errant passes out of the zone and a big save from the 20-year-old goalie trying to keep the Flyers’ season alive, the penalty was killed and the Flyers tied it up shortly after, but Bailey and a sustained Islanders attack were too much for a Flyers team outshot, 40-24.
The first period started with heavy special teams, with Radko Gudas getting a hooking penalty in the first minute of the game, Robert Hagg picking up a double-minor penalty after a questionable high-sticking call, and the Isles getting caught with too many men on the ice.
But Hagg made up for his double-minor, striking first for the Flyers with 13:21 left in the first period. Hagg’s slapshot deflected off the back boards and then off Isles center Casey Cizikas’ stick before bouncing off the back of Lehner’s glove into the net.
But the Islanders got their own deflection goal as center Brock Nelson batted a pick mid-air off a skate to beat Hart and even things up with 5:33 left.
The Flyers’ zone saw a lot of action in the second period, as they were outshot, 15-5. Defenseman Nick Leddy got a wrist shot past Hart’s stick with 9:58 left in the second period to give the Isles a 2-1 lead.
Leddy was assisted by Isles defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who hadn’t played since taking a hard hit from Voracek in the two team’s last meeting on March 9. He missed a total of six games, five as a healthy scratch before returning to the ice.
Other than picking up a point in his 16:23 of ice time, Boychuk didn’t produce any fireworks despite leaving the ice in New York pointing at Voracek and seeming to say “I am going to get you."
With the playoff implications for both teams, Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon said he didn’t expect any retaliation before the game.
“There’s more at stake than the hit for both teams,” Gordon said. “… I think there was an element of [Voracek] trying to protect himself as a guy was coming in hard on him. The contact was the end result, but I don’t think Jake had evil intentions on that play, and with what’s at stake for both teams, I’d be very surprised if anything will come of it.”
The Canadiens can extend their wildcard lead on the Flyers, as they host the Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Islanders, now one point behind with the Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division, had lost their previous two games by a 9-0 margin.