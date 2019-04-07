“He integrated the systems slowly, and I think that’s the best way to do it,” said Laughton, whose team used an effective 1-3-1 neutral-zone forecheck to frustrate opponents during a two-month run of excellence. “You don’t have many practice days (because of the crowded game schedule), but he was really detail-oriented and held you accountable, so you know what you’re getting out of him. And that’s all you can ask for from a coach: honesty. He lets you know when you have a good shift and he let’s you know when you have a bad shift.