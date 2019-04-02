Cam Talbot will face Dallas’ Anton Khodobin on Tuesday. Ben Bishop, Dallas’ No. 1 goalie, is expected to return from an unspecified injury this weekend. … Samuel Morin and Justin Bailey will return to the Flyers’ lineup and Radko Gudas and Phil Varone will sit. … The Stars can clinch a playoff spot if they collect one point. “Maybe we can play a little bit of a spoiler,” left winger James van Riemsdyk said. “We’re going to try to close off the year on a positive note and play for each other and play for some pride.”