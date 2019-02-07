As expected, forward Jori Lehtera cleared waivers. He was sent to the Phantoms, and the Flyers did not recall any player. The Flyers do not have an extra forward on their roster. With Lehigh Valley so close, “we can bring somebody up” if the need arises, Gordon said. “If we go on a road trip, then it might be a little different.” … According to Sports Club Stats, the Flyers have a 3.3 percent chance to make the playoffs, while the Kings have a 1.3 percent chance.