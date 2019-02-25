Defenseman Radko Gudas will return from his two-game, NHL-mandated suspension Tuesday. Gudas on his suspension: “I didn’t think it was unfair. I have a history [of suspensions], so maybe they were looking at things a little differently.” ... The Flyers have not been shorthanded in the last two games, during which they are 1 for 5 on the power play. ... The Flyers recalled Samuel Morin from his conditioning stint with the Phantoms. Morin and Phil Myers were the extra defensemen in practice. ... All three Flyers goalies who faced the Sabres this season are not with the team. ... Goalie Cam Talbot, acquired Feb. 16, said he was getting antsy to make his Flyers debut, which will happen either Thursday in Columbus or Friday in New Jersey. “It’s been a long time , but I’m still settling in here and it was nice to get a good full practice [Monday] for the first time since I’ve been here," he said. ... Injured goalie Carter Hart should be able to skate this weekend, Gordon said.