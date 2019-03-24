WASHINGTON – The Flyers played much better than they did the previous day, but their late-season fade continued Sunday afternoon as they dropped a 3-1 decision to Washington at Capital One Arena.
After having one of the NHL’s best records for two-plus months-stretch, the Flyers have lost five of their last seven games to fall out of the Eastern Conference wild-card race. That’s more regulation losses than they had in their previous 24 games, when they went 18-4-2 to climb into the playoff hunt.
Washington goalie Braden Holtby made 35 saves as the Flyers’ tragic number for playoff elimination fell to six points -- a combination of points Philadelphia fails to gain, and points Montreal does gain -- with six games left. The Flyers are seven points behind the Canadiens, who play in Carolina on Sunday night.
The Flyers finished 0-4 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals, the second time they were swept in the series since Washington joined the league in 1974-75. The Caps also won all four games in the 2006-07 series.
Early in the third period, Holtby made two key power-play saves on Jake Voracek to keep the Capitals ahead, 2-1. He then made a nice stop on a ticketed drive by Oskar Lindblom after the power play had expired.
With 13:22 left in regulation, Brian Elliott stopped Alex Ovechkin, the league’s top goal scorer, for the fifth time in the game.
But about 1 1/2 minutes later, defenseman Phil Myers couldn’t keep the puck in the offensive zone and Brett Connolly fed Jakub Vrana, who scored on a breakaway to put the Caps ahead, 3-1, with 11:53 to go.
The Flyers, coming off a 4-2 home loss Saturday to the Islanders, dominated the second period and, while on a power play, finally solved Holtby as Voracek scored from a bad-angle shot from deep in the right circle near the sideboards. It was Voracek’s 20th goal and it sliced the Caps’ lead to 2-1 with 2:50 left in the second period.
The Flyers, who had a 20-7 shots advantage in the second period, had peppered Holtby with seven straight shots before the Caps took advantage of a Sean Couturier turnover and took a 2-0 lead midway through the stanza. Fourth-line center Travis Boyd scored on a deflection of Matt Niskanen’s shot for his first goal in 25 games.
Elliott had denied stopped Andre Burakovsky and Connolly on separate two-on-ones earlier in the second period.
Tom Wilson had given the Metropolitan-leading Caps a 1-0 lead when he deflected Nick Jensen’s drive past Elliott with 16:08 left in the first. It was Wilson’s fourth goal in four games against the Flyers this season.
Elliott, starting for the first time in five games, kept the deficit at 1-0 by making point-blank saves on Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom while the Caps were on a power play in the latter stages of the first period.
The Flyers managed 11 first-period shots, but most of them were from the perimeter as they failed to generate anything off the rush.